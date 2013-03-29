GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks follow Wall Street's negative lead, sterling slips on election fears
* Sterling retreats after YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority
TOKYO, March 29 Tokyo Gas Co, Japan's biggest city gas supplier, said on Friday it would join a shale gas development project in the Barnett Shale formation in Texas.
The Tokyo-based company said its subsidiary signed a contract with Quicksilver Resources Inc to buy 25 percent of a shale gas development project owned by the Fort Worth, Texas-based company for $485 million.
* Sterling retreats after YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority
SAN FRANCISCO, May 31 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it was taking a significant minority stake in OSIsoft LLC, a privately held maker of industrial software used to manage plants and factories.