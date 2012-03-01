India's industrial output up 3.1 percent in April
NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average advanced towards 9,800 on Thursday, extending February's rally of more than 10 percent as the European Central Bank's liquidity operation underpinned positive market sentiment.
The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.5 percent to 9,769.67, while the broader Topix added 0.3 percent to 838.87.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.