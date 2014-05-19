TOKYO May 19 Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co
, Japan's top electric arc furnace steelmaker, said it
will keep product prices unchanged for a fifth straight month in
June as labour shortages curbed construction demand.
The company's pricing strategy is closely watched by Asian
rivals such as POSCO, Hyundai Steel Co
and Baosteel, which aim to boost exports to Japan.
"Inventory level has peaked and it is on the decline. But
because of a shortage of workers, some construction projects
have been delayed, and steel demand is still on the road to
recovery," Tokyo Steel's Managing Director Kiyoshi Imamura told
reporters on Monday.
Prices for its main product H-shaped beams, which are used
in construction, will stay flat at 80,000 yen ($790) per tonne
in June, the company said.
"But the overall picture is improving as stockpiles have
peaked in March or April and many redevelopment projects in
Tokyo and regional cities are expected to launch in and after
July," Imamura said.
Inventories of H-beam steel at Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
Corp's distribution channels fell about 2 percent in
April from the previous month to 228,500 tonnes, the first
decline in six months, a spokeswoman at Japan's largest
steelmaker said.
Nippon Steel's H-beam stock level is closely watched by the
local industry as a gauge of demand for construction-related
steels.
"We expect the stockpiles to keep falling through the next
couple of months," she said.
($1 = 101.4600 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)