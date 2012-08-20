TOKYO Aug 20 Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co
, Japan's biggest construction steel maker, said on
Monday it would raise prices of its main products for delivery
in September by about 4.6 percent as it expects appetite to pick
up.
Prices of H-shaped beams, its main product, will increase by
3,000 yen, or 4.6 percent, to 68,000 yen ($860) per tonne.
Prices for hot-rolled products will climb by 2,000 yen per
tonne.
The company raised prices last month after cutting them by
as much as 9 percent in June.
Sales director Kiyoshi Imamura said the firm expects
Japanese steel demand to rise later this year, helped by
construction projects in the country's northeast, which was
devastated in last year's earthquake and tsunami.
Overseas, Chinese steelmakers are starting to cut output and
the market may be close to a low, Imamura said, adding price
competition from producers in both China and Russia is making it
hard to find customers for Tokyo Steel's exports.
The company's pricing strategy is closely watched by Asian
rivals such as POSCO, Hyundai Steel and
Baosteel, which are aiming to boost exports to
Japan.
($1 = 79.5200 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick;
Editing by Joseph Radford)