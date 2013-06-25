June 26 The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) will
announce clearer criteria for delisting a company for lying to
investors, the Nikkei said.
The clarification, to come into effect in August, is
expected to help investors more easily predict whether a firm
will get kicked off the bourse, the paper said.
The delisting criteria currently includes issuing false
statements that the exchange deems to have a "material impact"
on the market, the Nikkei said.
However, the exchange has been criticized for having too
much latitude in applying the rules, making outcomes hard to
predict, the paper said.
The amended rules will add specific examples of false
reporting that constitute a threat to market order, such as
hiding negative net worth when going public or wildly inflating
sales, the business daily said.
The TSE is also expected to revise its rules for the
"securities on alert" designation, which signals to investors
that a company is under danger of getting delisted, the Japanese
daily added.
The bourse will shorten the time for firms to improve their
internal controls, or face delisting, to one year from three
years, and apply the designation to any company it sees as
having questionable controls, the financial daily said.
(Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj
Eluvangal)