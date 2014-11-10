(Adds details, background, share price)
Nov 10 Toll Brothers Inc, the largest
U.S. luxury homebuilder, reported a 29 percent jump in quarterly
revenue after it sold more homes at higher prices as housing
demand strengthened.
The company's shares rose 1.5 percent to $32.69 in premarket
trading after it also said orders jumped in terms of both
dollars and units for the first time in four quarters.
"We are pleased with our strong finish to fiscal year 2014
and, given the fourth quarter's improvement in demand, begin
fiscal year 2015 with optimism," Chief Executive Douglas Yearley
said in a statement on Monday.
The U.S. housing market recovery that began about four years
ago sputtered in the first eight months of 2014 as soaring home
prices and rising interest rates dampened demand.
The latest housing data, however, shows that the market
could be picking up again. New home starts rose 6.3 percent to a
1.02 million-unit annual pace in September, after a 14.4 percent
fall in August, Commerce Department data showed.
Toll Brothers said the number of homes it finished rose 22
percent to 1,807 in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, while the
average selling price rose 6.3 percent to $747,000 from a year
earlier.
New contracts increased 10 percent to 1,282 homes, while the
value of the contracts jumped 16 percent to $970.2 million.
Total revenue rose to $1.35 billion from $1.04 billion.
Toll Brother's shares closed at $32.22 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Friday.
Up to Friday's close, the stock had risen about 1 percent in
the past 12 months, while the Dow Jones U.S. home construction
index increased 21 percent.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by
Simon Jennings)