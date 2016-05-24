* Revenue rises for 3rd straight quarter
* 2nd-quarter orders increase 3.2 pct
* Shares rise as much as 8.9 pct
(Adds details from conference call, analyst comment; updates
shares)
By Arunima Banerjee
May 24 Toll Brothers Inc's quarterly
revenue jumped nearly 31 percent as the company sold more luxury
homes at higher prices, underscoring a steady growth in the U.S.
housing market.
New U.S. single-family home sales surged to an over
eight-year high in April and prices hit a record high, offering
further evidence of a pickup in economic growth, data showed on
Tuesday.
Shares of Toll Brothers, which mostly builds high-end
single-family homes, rose as much as 8.9 percent to $29.51. The
strong home sales data also boosted shares of other homebuilders
Lennar Corp, D.R. Horton Inc and PulteGroup Inc
.
Toll Brothers' orders increased 3.2 percent to 1,993 homes
in the second quarter. The period falls in the spring selling
season, an important time for homebuilders.
"...the drivers are in place to sustain the current housing
market's slow but steady growth. Interest rates remain low, the
job picture continues to improve," Executive Chairman Robert
Toll said.
Chief Executive Douglas Yearley said Toll Brothers was not
seeing any weakness in demand for high-end homes, but an
exception was New York City, where prices could top $3 million.
Lennar, D.R. Horton and PulteGroup have also reported strong
results, mainly due to higher demand from first-time buyers.
STRONG NUMBERS
Toll Brothers said it expected to sell 5,800-6,300 homes in
the year ending Oct. 31. The company had earlier forecast home
sales of 5,700-6,400.
It also raised the lower end of its average selling price
forecast for the year to $820,000 from $810,000, maintaining the
higher end at $850,000.
In the quarter ended April 30, Toll Brothers sold 1,304
homes at an average price of $855,500. This compared to 1,195
homes at $713,500, a year earlier.
The company's home sales in California soared 80 percent,
while sales in the West, which includes Arizona, Colorado,
Nevada and Washington, increased by a quarter.
Orders in California, however, fell 25.3 percent as some of
the company's projects are nearing sellout, leaving limited
inventory available for sale.
Its net income jumped 31 percent to $89.1 million, or 51
cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 46
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose for the third straight quarter to $1.12
billion, topping the average estimate of $1.04 billion.
Gabelli & Co analyst Alvaro Lacayo said the company's gross
margin expansion bucked the trend in the industry, which had
been hit by rising land and labor costs.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru;
Editing by Biju Dwarakanath, Sunil Nair and Kirti Pandey)