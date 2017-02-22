Feb 22 Toll Brothers Inc reported a 3.8 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower average selling prices for its luxury homes.

The Horsham, Pennsylvania-based company's net earnings declined to $70.42 million, or 42 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, from $73.18 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2lunAFv)

Revenue fell to $920.73 million from $928.57 million. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)