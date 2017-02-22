UPDATE 2-MI5 to review its handling of intelligence on Manchester bomber
* Security to feature in last days of election campaign (Adds source, details)
Feb 22 Toll Brothers Inc reported a 3.8 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower average selling prices for its luxury homes.
The Horsham, Pennsylvania-based company's net earnings declined to $70.42 million, or 42 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, from $73.18 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2lunAFv)
Revenue fell to $920.73 million from $928.57 million. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Security to feature in last days of election campaign (Adds source, details)
BRUSSELS, May 29 EU ministers agreed on Monday on draft new rules for approving cars for sale in order to prevent a repeat of the Volkswagen emissions scandal and giving the European Commission the power to fine cheating manufacturers directly.