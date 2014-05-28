May 28 Toll Brothers Inc, the largest
U.S. luxury homebuilder, said quarterly profit more than doubled
as it sold more homes at higher prices.
The company's net income rose to $65.2 million, or 35 cents
per share, in the second quarter from $24.7 million, or 14 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 66.7 percent to $860.4 million in the three
months ended April 30 - a period well into the spring selling
season, which is to homebuilders what the holiday shopping
season is to retailers.
(Reporting By Sagarika Jaisinghani and Aurindom Mukherjee in
Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)