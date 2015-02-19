(Repeats to additional clients. No change to text.)
SYDNEY Feb 19 Australia's anti-trust regulator
on Thursday raised concerns about Toll Holdings Ltd's
planned sale of a regional shipping business to an Australian
rival, warning it may increase freight costs for disadvantaged
customers.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said the
planned A$45 million ($35 million) sale of Toll Marine Logistics
to Cairns-based Sea Swift could have serious consequences for
remote communities in northern Australia.
"The ACCC is concerned that the proposed acquisition is
likely to substantially lessen competition in the supply of
marine freight services in the Northern Territory and
Queensland, including the Torres Strait Islands," ACCC Chairman
Rod Sims said in a statement.
The sale may lead to "significantly higher prices and
diminished service levels, which may harm standards of living in
the remote communities that are dependent upon sea freight".
The commission's warning came a day after Toll, the
country's No. 1 logistics firm, said it had agreed to a A$6.5
billion takeover offer from Japan Post IPO-JAPP.T, in what
would be the fifth-biggest inbound acquisition in Australian
history.
Toll said in November that it was exiting the sea freight
business in northern Queensland state and the Northern Territory
as part of a broader plan to cut costs.
The commission did not mention the Japan Post purchase of
Toll, and did not say whether it would favour the sale if the
Japan Post deal included the northern Australian sea freight
unit.
It called for submissions and said it would announce a final
decision on April 16.
A Toll spokesman was not immediately available for commment.
Toll shares, which rose 47 percent on Wednesday following
news of the Japan Post deal, fell 0.2 percent to A$8.95, just
short of the Japanese firm's A$9.04 offer price, in early
trading, while the broader market rose.
($1 = 1.2796 Australian dollars)
