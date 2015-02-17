Feb 17 Toll Holdings Ltd, Australia's largest freight and logistics firm, has received a takeover approach from the parent of Japan's post office, the Australian Financial Review reported, citing sources.

The offer from Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd IPO-JAPP.T is said to value Toll Holdings at about A$5 billion ($3.9 billion), the newspaper reported. (bit.ly/1Jnalix)

Toll Holdings could not be immediately reached for comment. ($1 = 1.28 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)