Feb 17 Toll Holdings Ltd, Australia's largest freight and logistics firm, has received a takeover approach from the parent of Japan's post office, the Australian Financial Review reported, citing sources.

The offer from Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd IPO-JAPP.T is said to value Toll Holdings at about A$5 billion ($3.9 billion), the newspaper reported. (bit.ly/1Jnalix)

Toll Holdings and Japan Post were not immediately available for comment.

Japan Post and its underwriters are tasked with attracting investors for the initial public offerings of the mail service as well as Japan Post Bank Co Ltd and Japan Post Insurance Co.

Together, the IPOs could be the biggest privatization since that of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp in 1987.

The postal service, which has about 24,000 offices nationwide, has suffered a prolonged decline in mail volume and a rise in labour costs. Ultra-low interest rates have hurt profit at the two financial units.

Toll Holdings, which has a market valuation of about A$4.4 billion, is scheduled to report its six-month results on Wednesday.

The Melbourne-based firm has been restructuring and cutting costs to offset slowing growth in the Australian mining sector.

Toll's stock, which had risen about 16 percent in the last six months of 2014, closed at A$6.08 on Tuesday on the Australian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.28 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)