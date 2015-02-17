Central bank governor says Saudi will stick to currency peg
RIYADH, May 2 The governor of Saudi Arabia's central bank said on Tuesday that the kingdom would stick to the currency peg linking the Saudi riyal to the U.S. dollar.
Feb 18 Toll Holdings Ltd, Australia's largest freight and logistics firm, said on Wednesday it has agreed a A$6.5 billion ($5.1 billion) takeover offer from Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd IPO-JAPP.T.
The A$9.04 offer price is a 49 percent premium on Tuesday's closing price of A$6.08. Toll's board said it was a "compelling transaction" and recommended unanimously that shareholders accept the offer.
Under the proposed deal, Toll management will remain in place with Chief Executive Brian Kruger reporting to Japan Post Chief Executive Toru Takahashi. ($1 = 1.2798 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Alison Williams)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned CBOM Finance PLC's USD700m 8.875% perpetual additional Tier 1 (AT1) notes a final long-term rating of 'B-'. CBOM Finance PLC, an Irish SPV issuing the bonds, will on-lend the proceeds to Russia's Credit Bank of Moscow (CBM), rated Long-Term Local- and Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) 'BB'/Negative, Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'B', Viability Rating (VR) 'bb', Support Rat