* Toll's EBIT seen falling as much as 8 pct this year
* Forecast EBIT as much as 12 pct below consensus
* Considering selling Japan Footwork Express after writedown
* Shares slump 16 pct to 4-month low
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, May 16 Australia's top transport
company, Toll Holdings Ltd, blamed a weak Japanese
economy for a profit warning and writedowns on Wednesday that
knocked its shares down 16 percent.
Toll's gloomy view on the Japanese market, where it owns the
Footwork Express trucking business, contrasted with forecasts
that Japan's economy bounced back from a year-end dip to expand
0.9 percent in the first quarter.
"It's absolutely the softness in the Japanese economy," Toll
Managing Director Brian Kruger said, pinpointing the source of
the company's profit warning.
"It's not like we've been losing market share. It's really
just been softness in our customers' markets, much above what we
had expected," Kruger told reporters on a conference call.
Much of Japan's economic growth in the first quarter was
driven by rebuilding of the nation's northeast, ravaged by last
year's massive earthquake and tsunami. Economists expect growth
to slow in the second half of the year, as business investment
and consumer spending remain subdued.
Toll said Footwork had been hit by "extremely difficult
market conditions" and was expected to book a loss this year.
The company saw little likelihood of any near term recovery,
prompting a writedown of the goodwill on the business and a
review that could result in a sale of the unit.
Footwork Express provides trucking services to retailers,
manufacturers and produce suppliers, a highly competitive sector
with relatively low profit margins.
"Coming out of January we actually saw a relatively okay
performance from a sales perspective with Footwork. But the
months of February, March and April have been very soft and much
softer than we had expected three or four months ago," he said.
"I know most of our competitors are seeing similar sorts of
conditions," he said.
Toll expected underlying earnings before interest and tax
for the company to fall to between A$400 million and A$420
million for the year to June from A$436 million ($435 million)
last year.
That was as much as 12 percent below analysts' forecasts for
underlying earnings of A$456 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Toll's shares tumbled 16 percent to a four-month low of
A$4.67 and last traded down at A$4.75, in a broader market
down 1.9 percent.
Earnings were also being affected by weak retail conditions
in Australia and volatility in its Asian marine business, which
mainly offers spot charters for exporting coal from Indonesia.
Kruger said the Indonesian business had been suffering for
more than a year.
The company is considering selling Footwork Express, the
Asian marine business and its refrigerated business, among other
options, Kruger said.
Toll decided to write down the carrying value of Footwork
Express by around 43 percent to between A$200 million and A$220
million.
The company has also been hit by the loss of a key customer,
Australian steelmaker BlueScope Steel, which has
stopped exports, affecting the value of Toll's freight hub in
Sydney and prompting a A$56 million writedown on the carrying
value of Toll's property assets.
($1 = 1.0024 Australian dollars)
