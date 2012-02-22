* Q1 loss/shr $0.02 vs est $0.02

* Q1 rev down 4 pct

* Shares down 5 percent in pre-market trade

Feb 22 Luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc swung to a surprise first-quarter loss as lower deliveries and an increase in contract cancellations hurt revenue, sending its shares down 5 percent in trading before the bell.

The housing market is healing from a downturn that triggered the 2007-09 recession but a glut of unsold properties and high unemployment have hindered the recovery .

The company, based in Horsham, Pennsylvania, said its contract cancellation rate for the quarter was about 6.2 percent compared to 5.7 percent, a year earlier.

Revenue for the period slipped 4 percent to $322.0 million, while home building deliveries fell 1 percent to 564 units.

Toll Brothers expressed hopes that large builders will benefit from access to capital and more marketing firepower fueled by improving housing starts, a key indicator of the strength of the market.

"Since the new home industry is coming off several years of historic low levels of production, we are encouraged by the recent improvement in housing starts," Executive Chairman Robert Toll said in a statement.

The Commerce Department reported that housing starts rose 1.5 percent to an annual rate of 699,000 units in January, beating economists' expectations for a 675,000-unit pace.

For the first quarter, Toll Brothers reported a net loss of $2.8 million, or 2 cents a share, compared with a year-ago profit of $3.4 million, or 2 cents a share.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 2 cents a share, on revenue of $360.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Toll Brothers shares were down at $22.49 in trading before the bell on Wednesday. They closed at $23.70 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.