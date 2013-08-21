(Corrects I/B/E/S revenue estimate to $695.5 million from
$695.8 million in fourth bullet)
Aug 21 Aug 21 Toll Brothers Inc
:
* Reports FY 2013 3rd quarter and 9 month results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.26
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $689.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $695.5 million
* Backlog of $2.84 billion and 4,001 units at quarter end rose
75% in dollars and 56% in units, compared to FY 2012's Q3-end
backlog
* Estimates it will deliver between 1,225 and 1,425 homes in Q4
at an average delivered price of between $675,000 and $695,000
per home
* Says average price of homes delivered in Q3 was $651,000,
compared to $577,000 in FY 2013's second quarter
* Sees total home sale revenues for FY 2013 of between $2.46
billion and $2.62 billion
* Believe the recovery is real and we are in the early stages
of the rebound"
* Sees total home deliveries for FY 2013 of between 3,925 and
4,125 versus 3,286 homes in FY 2012
* FY 2013 revenue view $2.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage