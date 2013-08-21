(Corrects I/B/E/S revenue estimate to $695.5 million from $695.8 million in fourth bullet)

Aug 21 Aug 21 Toll Brothers Inc : * Reports FY 2013 3rd quarter and 9 month results * Q3 earnings per share $0.26 * Q3 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 revenue $689.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $695.5 million * Backlog of $2.84 billion and 4,001 units at quarter end rose 75% in dollars and 56% in units, compared to FY 2012's Q3-end backlog * Estimates it will deliver between 1,225 and 1,425 homes in Q4 at an average delivered price of between $675,000 and $695,000 per home * Says average price of homes delivered in Q3 was $651,000, compared to $577,000 in FY 2013's second quarter * Sees total home sale revenues for FY 2013 of between $2.46 billion and $2.62 billion * Believe the recovery is real and we are in the early stages of the rebound" * Sees total home deliveries for FY 2013 of between 3,925 and 4,125 versus 3,286 homes in FY 2012 * FY 2013 revenue view $2.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage