May 22 Toll Brothers Inc, the largest luxury homebuilder in the United States, reported a 46 percent rise in quarterly profit as it closed more sales at higher prices.

Net income rose to $24.7 million, or 14 cents per share, in the second quarter from $16.9 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net orders booked during the quarter rose 36 percent to 1,753 homes.