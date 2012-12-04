Dec 4 Toll Brothers Inc, the largest luxury homebuilder in the United States, reported a higher quarterly profit and said new orders rose sharply, indicating that the U.S. housing market is on its way to recovery.

Net income rose to $411.4 million, or $2.35 per share, in the fourth quarter from $15.0 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

The fourth-quarter profit included a net tax benefit of $350.7 million.

Revenue rose 48 percent to $632.8 million.

New orders -- an indication of future revenue -- jumped 70 percent to 1,098 units.