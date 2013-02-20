(Corrects paragraph 3 to say revenue rose 32 percent not 31 percent)

Feb 20 Toll Brothers Inc, the largest luxury homebuilder in the United States, reported a quarterly profit compared with a loss in the previous year and said new orders jumped 49 percent.

Net income for the first quarter was $4.4 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with a loss of $2.8 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 32 percent to $424.6 million.

Homebuilders D.R Horton and Pultegroup reported better-than-expected quarterly profits last month as new homes were in low supply. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal, Roshni Menon)