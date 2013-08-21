BRIEF-Guosen Securities posts net profit for March
* Says its net profit in March totalled 445.2 million yuan ($64.54 million)
Aug 21 Toll Brothers Inc, the largest U.S. luxury homebuilder, reported a 24 percent increase in revenue as it sold more homes at higher prices.
Average selling price rose 13 percent to $651,000 for the third-quarter and orders increased 26 percent to 1,405 units.
Net income fell to $46.6 million, or 26 cents per share, from $61.6 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 24 percent to $689.2 million.
* Says its net profit in March totalled 445.2 million yuan ($64.54 million)
* Xiang is most senior financial regulator investigated to date