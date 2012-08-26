MELBOURNE Aug 27 Australian transport company Toll Holdings reported a 5.8 percent fall in annual profit before one-offs on Monday, hurt largely by weakness in Japan, as flagged in May, and poor retail conditions in Australia.

Toll said it expects conditions in the year ahead to remain challenging.

"While we don't expect any short-term improvement in external conditions, recent new contract wins combined with our ongoing investment in fleet, property and IT will help us support future earnings growth," Managing Director Brian Kruger said in a statement.

Net profit before one-offs fell to A$274 million ($285 million) from A$291 million a year earlier.

The bottom line slumped 76 percent, hit by previously flagged writedowns, including on its Japanese Footwork Express business, partly offset by asset sales.

Second-half earnings before interest and tax came in at A$162.6 million, in line with analysts' forecasts around A$162.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Toll's shares have risen 7.8 percent so far this year, slightly outpacing a 6.7 percent rise in the broader market. ($1 = 0.9615 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)