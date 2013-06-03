NEW YORK, June 3 (Fitch) The revenue of some toll roads may
come under pressure if the driving decline trend continues for
the long run, according to Fitch Ratings. Americans have driven
less each year since 2004 and those ages 16 to 34 have reduced
their driving more than any other age group.
Toll roads with meaningful un-tolled competition, especially
those designed to relieve congestion, could be vulnerable
because their value would diminish with slower traffic growth.
Expressway system expansions and standalone projects built to
meet new growth needs in particular have a greater dependence on
the nature of future infrastructure funding development.
We would expect the important corridors for interstate commerce
to see small effects. We also expect bridge systems that are
essential to cities like San Francisco and New York City to be
only marginally affected, given the existing capacity
constraints and transportation options.
In our view, these trends could have an impact given the U.S.'s
current dependence on the user-fee infrastructure development
model. If these reductions persist, greater public subsidies
would be required to fund still-needed new projects and provide
credit stability.
A study by U.S. Public Interest Research Group called "A New
Direction" found that Americans drove more miles nearly every
year between the end of World War II and 2004. However, today
Americans drive no more miles today than in 2004. The study also
showed that people ages 16 to 34 drove 23% fewer miles on
average in 2009 than 2001.
The recession and increase in gas prices only partially explain
this broad trend. We also believe millenials' quality of life
priorities, technology, working from home, and other flexible
work options are contributing to this trend.
Acceleration of the trend of populations shifting from suburban
to urban areas would further increase its effects. New census
estimates show city populations grew and suburban populations
shrank for the second straight year in 2012.
All of these trends are in their formative stages and we believe
they will require years before their effects will be felt
materially. In the meantime, caution remains warranted when
future projections are the basis for investment.