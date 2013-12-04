Dec 4 Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday said it had revised the outlook for U.S. toll roads to stable from negative for 2014.

The credit ratings agency said the stable outlook is based on the view that the small but steady increase in traffic for toll roads in 2013 will continue in 2014, in a statement.

Moody's said it expects traffic growth of about 1.5 percent for rated toll roads in 2014 as the U.S. economy strengthens, after a almost three percent decline in 2009.