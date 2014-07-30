FRANKFURT, July 30 Tom Tailor on
Wednesday said a consortium controlled by China's Fosun
International Ltd has agreed to buy a 23.16 percent stake in the
German retailer currently owned by Liechtenstein-based
Versorgungs- und Förderungsstiftung.
Tom Tailor said the acquisition of the stake by
Fidelidade-Companhia de Seguros SA, Portugal, an insurance
company controlled by Fosun, will be implemented shortly.
The Fosun consortium also includes other co-investors and
some members of the retailer's management board, Tom Tailor
said.
The 23.16 percent stake remains subject to a lockup
agreement which prevents any trading of the shares until Aug. 8
2015, the company added.
