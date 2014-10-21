UPDATE 1-Motor racing-McLaren's woes continue with bad day for Vandoorne and Alonso
* Alonso says he has never raced with less power (Adds Alonso retirement and quotes)
Oct 21 Tom Tailor Holding AG
* Says 9 month adjusted EBITDA rose 20.7 pct to 56.9 million euros
* Says increases group sales in first nine months by 3.5 pct to 679.1 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alonso says he has never raced with less power (Adds Alonso retirement and quotes)
MANAMA, April 16 On his way to winning Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel found his mind wandering already to next week's first in-season Formula One test and how much he was looking forward to it.