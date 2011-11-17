SEOUL Nov 17 South Korea's Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd and Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd are set to participate in final bidding for Tomato Savings Bank, company officials said, expecting a preferred bidder to be picked next week.

Shinhan and Woori submitted letters of intent for Tomato Savings Bank during preliminary bidding. State-run Korea Deposit Insurance Corp, which is overseeing the sale process, will receive bids by Thursday.

Tomato Savings Bank is one of the top three savings banks in the country. Operations were suspended in September after the bank was hit by mounting debt due to soured property loans. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)