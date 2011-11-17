BRIEF-Garda Diversified Property Fund to acquire industrial facility
* The property will be acquired for $19 million, representing an initial yield of 7.4%
SEOUL Nov 17 South Korea's Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd and Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd are set to participate in final bidding for Tomato Savings Bank, company officials said, expecting a preferred bidder to be picked next week.
Shinhan and Woori submitted letters of intent for Tomato Savings Bank during preliminary bidding. State-run Korea Deposit Insurance Corp, which is overseeing the sale process, will receive bids by Thursday.
Tomato Savings Bank is one of the top three savings banks in the country. Operations were suspended in September after the bank was hit by mounting debt due to soured property loans. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)
ISLAMABAD, June 14 Last year, Pakistan held informal talks with General Electric, Siemens and Switzerland's ABB to build the country's first high-voltage transmission line. Chinese power giant State Grid committed to building the $1.7 billion project in half the time of its European counterparts – and clinched the deal.