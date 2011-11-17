* Shinhan, Woori competing in final round for Tomato
-officials
* Senior executive commits suicide amid probe -prosecutors
SEOUL Nov 17 South Korea's debt-ridden
Tomato Savings Bank may find a new owner with Shinhan Financial
Group Co Ltd and Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd
vying for the suspended institution, which has
suffered irate customers, investigations and now an executive's
suicide.
South Korea has temporarily closed 16 savings banks so far
this year, including major players Jeil and Tomato Savings Bank
as the sector grapples with deteriorating asset quality due to
bad construction loans. Some have already reopened after
successful auctions.
Officials at Korea's two big financial groups Shinhan and
Woori said they would advance to the final round of bidding due
on Thursday, and expected a preferred bidder for Tomato to be
picked next week.
Although savings banks only account for only 2.8 percent of
the overall financial industry, their debt debacle outraged
thousands of depositors and led to a wider crackdown on
corruption in the sector.
Amid a probe a senior Tomato executive hung himself on
Thursday, following the suicide of the chief executive of
another closed savings bank in September, according to an
official with a joint investigation team led by the Supreme
Prosecutors' Office.
The country's prosecution has set up a special team of
investigators to probe mismanagement and allegations of
corruption at the suspended savings banks.
A corruption scandal at Busan Savings Bank earlier this
year claimed some of Lee's closest aides as the investigation of
a lobbyist's alleged illegal payoffs to top government officials
expanded.
