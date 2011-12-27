SEOUL Dec 27 South Korea's Shinhan
Financial Group Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it had
agreed to buy ailing Tomato Savings Bank, without specifying the
value of the deal.
Shinhan was picked the preferred bidder to salvage Tomato
Savings Bank in November, beating out Woori Finance Holdings Co
Ltd.
South Korea temporarily closed more than a dozen savings
banks this year, including major players Jeil and Tomato Savings
Bank as the sector grapples with deteriorating asset quality due
to bad construction loans. Some have already reopened after
successful auctions.
Although savings banks only account for only 2.8 percent of
the overall financial industry, their debt debacle outraged
thousands of depositors and led to a wider crackdown on
corruption in the sector.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)