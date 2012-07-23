UPDATE 4-U.S. sues Los Angeles over inadequate housing for disabled
* Los Angeles faults U.S. intervention as "abuse of power" (Adds comment from whistleblower's lawyer)
BRASILIA, July 23 Brazilian central bank president Alexandre Tombini said on Monday that the full effects of recent fiscal and monetary stimulus have not yet been fully seen in the economy.
He added that local delinquent loan rates began to fall in June, but that the international scenario still carries a high level of uncertainty.
* Los Angeles faults U.S. intervention as "abuse of power" (Adds comment from whistleblower's lawyer)
* Possible outflow of bank money could pressure riyal further (Adds currency forwards, analysis, background)