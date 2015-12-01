(Adds comment from Montel Williams)
WASHINGTON Dec 1 Athletic apparel and
accessories company Tommie Copper has agreed to settle
allegations that it had no proof for advertisements that its
products relieved ailments like arthritis, the Federal Trade
Commission said on Tuesday.
Tommie Copper, which sold about $87 million worth of
copper-infused elbow, ankle and wrist sleeves as well as other
products between 2011 and 2014, agreed to pay $1.35 million to
reimburse customers and settle the charges, the FTC said.
"It's tempting to believe that wearing certain clothing will
eliminate severe pain, but Tommie Copper didn't have science to
back its claims," said Jessica Rich, director of the FTC's
Bureau of Consumer Protection, in a statement.
In addition to the financial settlement, the company agreed
to desist from making medical claims about their products
without proof.
Talk show host Montel Williams endorsed the products to
treat multiple sclerosis, which he has, as well as other
ailments, according to the FTC, which investigates companies
accused of making false advertising claims.
A spokesman for Williams said that he had had no contact
with the FTC. "Mr. Williams' relationship with Tommie Copper
ended years ago. We learned of the FTC matter for the first time
as a result of a media inquiry," said Jonathan Franks, Williams'
spokesman.
Tommie Copper representatives did not respond to requests
for comment.
