By Nivedita Bhattacharjee
July 10 Tommy Bahama, known for its beach-themed
clothes and accessories, is launching a global e-commerce
platform as it tries to boost its fledgling international
expansion.
The U.S.-based company, owned by Oxford Industries Inc
, has tied up with FiftyOne Global Ecommerce to take its
online stores to 108 countries, four years after it launched its
domestic online store. The company is expected to announce the
launch later on Tuesday.
"We've had international customers for a long time, we just
haven't been international. In Hawaii we service a pretty strong
Asian customer, especially from Japan. In Florida we've had very
strong traffic from both Europe and South America," Doug Wood,
president and chief operating officer of Tommy Bahama, told
Reuters in an interview.
Wood said the company saw customers log on to the website
from different parts of the world, but they were unable to buy
online because of the company's inability to process local
payment methods, accept international addresses for shipping and
convert currencies, duties and taxes on its U.S.-facing
ecommerce platform.
"Being able to deal in the correct currency is a very
important thing, and that's what we'll be able to do," Wood
said. "In Japan, for example, you'd be shopping in yen."
In March, Tommy Bahama opened its first company-owned retail
store in Macau at the Venetian Resort and Casino. It also has a
store in Singapore. In the United States, the company has 98
stores.
E-commerce has long been touted as the growth engine for
traditional retailers, as bricks-and-mortar expansion becomes
more costly and tedious. In 2011, e-commerce contributed 8
percent of Tommy Bahama's total sales of $450 million. The
company is expecting sales to top $500 million in 2012.
Oxford Industries shares were down 0.09 percent at $44.13
Tuesday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.