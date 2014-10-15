Oct 15 Tomorrow Focus AG :

* Announces strategic company decision and profit warning

* Says withdraws from French travel market

* Says expects overall negative impact on earnings in financial year 2014 to be up to about 10.0 million euros

* Says shareholders of RPC Voyages SAS, which is 55 pct owned by Tomorrow Focus AG through latter's subsidiary TF Digital GmbH, have stopped financing subsidiary

* Says French Court has today initiated creditor protection proceedings and appointed an administrator

* Says has decided to completely write off assets of its French subsidiary that were included in consolidated balance sheet during purchase price allocation and corresponding goodwill

* Says total write-off as at Sept. 30, 2014 thus comes to 13.2 million euros

* Says will also incur further liabilities of up to about 3.0 million euros

* Says 5.2 million euros call option held by minority shareholders of RPC Voyages SAS will be cancelled as a result of insolvency proceedings and recognised as consolidated income

* Says court proceedings do not affect any other companies within Tomorrow Focus Group