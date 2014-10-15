Oct 15 Tomorrow Focus AG :
* Announces strategic company decision and profit warning
* Says withdraws from French travel market
* Says expects overall negative impact on earnings in
financial year 2014 to be up to about 10.0 million euros
* Says shareholders of RPC Voyages SAS, which is 55 pct
owned by Tomorrow Focus AG through latter's subsidiary TF
Digital GmbH, have stopped financing subsidiary
* Says French Court has today initiated creditor protection
proceedings and appointed an administrator
* Says has decided to completely write off assets of its
French subsidiary that were included in consolidated balance
sheet during purchase price allocation and corresponding
goodwill
* Says total write-off as at Sept. 30, 2014 thus comes to
13.2 million euros
* Says will also incur further liabilities of up to about
3.0 million euros
* Says 5.2 million euros call option held by minority
shareholders of RPC Voyages SAS will be cancelled as a result of
insolvency proceedings and recognised as consolidated income
* Says court proceedings do not affect any other companies
within Tomorrow Focus Group
