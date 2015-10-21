OSLO Oct 21 Recycling and sorting technology maker Tomra reported third-quarter results above forecast on Wednesday, driven by strong sales in key market Germany. It said the quarter was exceptional and warned the fourth quarter would be lower.

The company's shares rose 1.2 percent in early trade.

Below are comments from Chief Financial Officer Espen Gundersen:

SEES WEAKER Q4

"In collection, everything is about Germany, where we have significant replacement orders. Please bare in mind that third quarter was exceptional, so both revenues and EBITA will be significantly down in Q4.

"I won't say how much weaker. But we want to send a message that the third quarter was exceptional. Don't put those figures in your spreadsheets."

TAKING MARKET SHARE IN GERMANY

"We are benefiting from our state of the art technology (the T9 bottle recycling machine). German retailers are the most sophisticated we have.

"We are a little bit more optimistic than half a year ago." (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)