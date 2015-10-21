OSLO Oct 21 Recycling and sorting technology
maker Tomra reported third-quarter results above
forecast on Wednesday, driven by strong sales in key market
Germany. It said the quarter was exceptional and warned the
fourth quarter would be lower.
The company's shares rose 1.2 percent in early trade.
Below are comments from Chief Financial Officer Espen
Gundersen:
SEES WEAKER Q4
"In collection, everything is about Germany, where we have
significant replacement orders. Please bare in mind that third
quarter was exceptional, so both revenues and EBITA will be
significantly down in Q4.
"I won't say how much weaker. But we want to send a message
that the third quarter was exceptional. Don't put those figures
in your spreadsheets."
TAKING MARKET SHARE IN GERMANY
"We are benefiting from our state of the art technology (the
T9 bottle recycling machine). German retailers are the most
sophisticated we have.
"We are a little bit more optimistic than half a year ago."
(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)