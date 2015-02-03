FRANKFURT Feb 3 German fashion group Tom Tailor returned to a net profit in 2014 for the first time since acquiring the Bonita brand two years earlier, lifting its shares in pre-market trade.

The company, whose Tom Tailor brand targets teenagers and young adults while the Bonita brand is aimed at the over-40s, said it had scaled back promotions at Bonita, which made a positive contribution to group earnings.

"For Bonita, the course is set to grow profitably again in 2015," Chief Executive Dieter Holzer said in a statement.

Sales at the group, which sells both retail and wholesale, rose 3 percent to 932 million euros ($1 billion), in line with analysts' expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Recurring earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by more than 10 percent, achieving a result within its EBITDA margin target range of 9.2 and 9.7 percent, Tom Tailor said on Tuesday without being more specific.

Tom Tailor shares were indicated up 2.6 percent at brokerage Lang & Schwarz by 0705 GMT ahead of the market open. ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Holmes)