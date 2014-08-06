Aug 6 Tom Tailor Holding AG : * Says H1 group sales up 4.5pct to 425.2 million EUR * Says group EBITDA rises by 69.4% to EUR 29.3 mln EUR * Says guidance for 2014 confirmed * Says H1 gross profit margin of Tom Tailor Group was up 2.4 percentage points

to 58.6 pct * Says recurring net loss of Tom Tailor Group for the H1 was 0.3 mln

euros * Says reported net loss for the period was EUR 5.3 mln (previous year. EUR

13.9 mln loss), * Aims to achieve group sales of more than 950 mln EUR and a recurring

