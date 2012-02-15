AMSTERDAM Feb 15 TomTom, the
Dutch navigation equipment and digital map maker, said on
Wednesday it will team up with Chinese digital map firm AutoNavi
Holdings Ltd to provide drivers in China with real-time
traffic information.
The service, called HD Traffic, will cover up to 30 of the
biggest Chinese cities by the end of 2013, in a country where
car ownership has soared, resulting in huge traffic problems.
TomTom shares jumped 16 percent following the announcement.
The Dutch firm has struggled for months to overcome slumping
demand in personal navigation devices, or PNDs, its best known
products which are used by car and truck drivers, because many
consumers prefer to use free or cheap navigation software as
well as cooler gadgets like smartphones and tablet computers.
TomTom has tried to offset that trend by doing deals with
car manufacturers, where its navigation units are built into car
dashboards, and also sells real-time traffic services through
its internet-connected devices and smartphone apps.
China overtook the Unites States in 2009 as the world's
largest auto market, but the rapid growth in car ownership has
caused traffic nightmares in major Chinese cities, with Beijing
expected to have 7 million vehicles on the road by 2012.
"This agreement is an important step in enabling drivers to
save time and money when finding their way to destinations on
the increasingly congested Chinese roads," said Ralf-Peter
Schäfer, Head of TomTom Traffic Product Unit, in a statement.
AutoNavi has a nationwide digital map database that covers
roughly 3.1 million kilometres of roads and over 20 million
points across China.
TomTom and AutoNavi formed a joint venture in China in
October 2010.