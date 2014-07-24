July 24 TomTom

* Q2 revenue of eur 252 million (Q2 '13: eur 250 million)

* Q2 gross margin of 56% (Q2 '13: 51%)

* Q2 EBIT of eur 10 million (Q2 '13: eur 8 million)

* Q2 net result of eur 9 million (Q2 '13: eur 8 million)

* Adjusted1 eps of eur 0.08 (Q2 '13: eur 0.07)

* Full year outlook increased; revenue now expected of at least eur 925 million and adjusted1 eps of at least eur 0.25

