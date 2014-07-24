BRIEF-Time Inc's Viant to acquire Adelphic
* Deal is expected to close during Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 24 TomTom
* Q2 revenue of eur 252 million (Q2 '13: eur 250 million)
* Q2 gross margin of 56% (Q2 '13: 51%)
* Q2 EBIT of eur 10 million (Q2 '13: eur 8 million)
* Q2 net result of eur 9 million (Q2 '13: eur 8 million)
* Adjusted1 eps of eur 0.08 (Q2 '13: eur 0.07)
* Full year outlook increased; revenue now expected of at least eur 925 million and adjusted1 eps of at least eur 0.25
* We expect capital investments of more than eur 100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal is expected to close during Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ON JAN 20, 2017 ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING
* Time Inc to acquire automated ad buying platform Adelphic Inc,terms weren't disclosed- WSJ Source http://on.wsj.com/2kkBcFo