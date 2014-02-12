BRIEF-Trilogy International Partners prices US$350 mln of senior secured notes
* Trilogy international partners says notes will bear interest at rate of 8.875% per annum, will be issued at 99.506% of face value and mature in 2022
AMSTERDAM Feb 12 TomTom NV : * Says karel vuursteen (chairman) and rob van den bergh will be stepping down * Two new supervisory board members will be nominated following 2014 annual general meeting scheduled for 1 may * Says term of the appointments for both nominees will be four years * Says vuursteen will retire will be succeeded by peter wakkie as chairman * Says vuursteen will retire from the supervisory board at the end of his second term of office * Supervisory board will propose appointment of jacqueline tammenoms bakker, Anita Elberse as new members
* Square Inc -on April 19, 2017, compensation committee approved an increase in annual base salary of cfo sarah friar, and alyssa henry, seller lead, from $250,000 to $350,000 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2p4FH8X) Further company coverage: