BARCELONA Nov 17 TomTom's NV automotive unit has a profit margin to match its increasing importance to the survival of the navigation equipment and digital map maker, its chief executive told investors on Thursday.

The unit makes the devices that increasingly are built into vehicles at the point of manufacture. It is growing, and already represents a fifth of group sales as other parts of the business face steep decline.

Speaking at a technology conference in Spain, Chief Executive Harold Goddijn said it margins are consistent with the overall group margin.

"If you look at revenue and cost of goods sold, its very similar to the group level," CEO Harold Goddijn told an investor conference in Barcelona.

In the last two quarters TomTom's group level gross margin has been at 51 percent.

The Dutch firm has been struggling for months to stem losses at its cash-bleeding personal navigation device (PND) unit as consumers opt for free or cheap navigation kit.

To the relief of investors, who have seen the firm's shares plunge from a high in 2007 of 56.326 euros to a Sept 23, 2011 low of 2.4 euros, TomTom said last month it would focus on driving growth in more promising areas including in-built navigation systems for cars, as well as mapping and live traffic services, while it scales back its consumer unit.

The automotive navigation business for in-built systems, which accounts for a fifth of group sales and reported a 43 percent rise third-quarter sales last month, is the fastest growing division and offers investors some hope for growth, but until Thursday TomTom had not given any expectations for the unit.

Goddijn also said he expects the market for PNDs, still the biggest business for the group, to continue its fall in 2012 but not as quickly as it has fallen in 2011.

"I do not expect the fall to accelerate next year," he said.

TomTom reiterated that it expects the global PND market to decline this year by around 10 percent in Europe and by up to 30 percent in North America as weak consumer confidence dampens demand and as consumers opt for cooler gadgets like smartphones and tablets.

TomTom, whose founders have a majority stake in the company, competes in the PND market with Garmin and in the commercial digital map market with Google and Nokia Oyj . (Reporting By Tarmo Virki in Barcelona and Roberta Cowan in Amsterdam; Editing by Andrew Callus)