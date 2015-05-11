(Corrects name to Marina Wyatt not Maria Watt)

AMSTERDAM May 11 TomTom's chief financial officer will leave in July after a decade at the Dutch navigation company, it said in a statement on Monday.

No successor was named for Marina Wyatt and no reason was provided for her departure.

Wyatt will join London-based UBM plc.

