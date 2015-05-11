(Adds comment from company, background)

AMSTERDAM May 11 TomTom Chief Financial Officer Marina Wyatt will leave in July after a decade at the Dutch navigation company, it said in a statement on Monday.

No successor was named for Marina Wyatt, a British national, and no reason was provided for her departure.

TomTom spokesman Taco Titulaer said the company was looking for a replacement.

Wyatt, who has been at TomTom since its 2005 stock exchange listing, will join London-based communications and events company UBM plc.

TomTom, which recently won a pair of major deals in the automotive industry, aims to become a main provider of technology for self-driving cars as it charts its way back to success after seven lean years, Chief Executive Harold Goddijn told Reuters last week. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch,)