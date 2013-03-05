BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast Group re-elects Board, ratifies & approves other proposals
* Sinclair re-elects Board, ratifies and approves other proposals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, March 5 TomTom NV : * Says toyota motor Europe to equip vehicles with TomTom NV HD Traffic * TomTom's award-winning traffic information will be rolled out from early 2014 * TomTom delivers new, built-in navigation solution for Fiat Group, continuing the four-year partnership between the two companies
* TOMASZ SZOPA RESIGNS FROM HIS POSITION AS CEO OF CO, EFFECTIVE AS OF JUNE 1