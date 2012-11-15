By Poornima Gupta
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 15 Mapping software company
TomTom has made its vast mapping data available to
apps developers, providing an alternative to companies that now
use maps from Google Inc and Apple Inc.
Dutch-based TomTom, best-known for its car navigation
systems, launched its location-based services platform on
Thursday as it looks to compete in a crowded marketplace for Web
and mobile maps.
The platform is available for free on a trial basis but
developers have to pay if they use the data for commercial
purposes.
The new service provides developers access to location and
navigation data - including traffic management and routing - and
can also be used for collecting location-based intelligence,
said Peter Davie, director of product management licensing at
TomTom.
Mapping has emerged as a critical application in the mobile
computing economy, and TomTom has lagged in taking advantage of
the smartphone revolution.
TomTom, the largest navigation device maker in Europe and
one of the top three digital map makers globally, has been hurt
as consumers increasingly opt for free or cheap navigation
software available on smartphones and tablet computers.
The new cloud-based service is a first step in taking
advantage of the huge opportunities in the sector, and TomTom
says it has had a lot of inquiries from companies interested in
using TomTom maps for location data.