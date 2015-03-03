AMSTERDAM, March 3 TomTom, the
navigation software and device maker, said on Tuesday it had
extended a supply deal with Fiat Chrysler to Latin
America and will begin supplying Hyundai Motor with
data in Europe.
Financial terms were not disclosed. The deals are the latest
in a string of successes this year for TomTom, including deals
with Volkswagen to supply maps in the United States
and traffic data in Europe.
TomTom shares have risen 38 percent so far this year,
outperforming a 14 percent rise for the benchmark Dutch midcap
AMX index.
The Netherlands-based company said Tuesday it would supply
maps and navigation software to Fiat in Latin America, beginning
with Brazil and adding other countries during 2015.
Fiat sold just under a million cars in Latin America in
2013.
In Europe, TomTom said it had agreed to supply Hyundai with
live traffic and weather data.
The deal runs for seven years and begins with Hyundai's
Tucson SUV model in the second half of 2015. Hyundai sold about
400,000 autos in Europe in 2014.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by David Clarke)