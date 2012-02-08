AMSTERDAM Feb 8 Dutch navigation systems maker TomTom NV said on Wednesday it has teamed up with U.K.-based insurance firm Motaquote to offer an insurance product for drivers which links premiums to driver behaviour and safety.

The scheme gives drivers control over their own policy by using driving ability and behaviour to allocate premiums, rather than risk factors used by insurers such as postcode, gender, and age or vehicle, TomTom said in a statement.

Drivers using the insurance product will have a TomTom tracking unit fitted in their vehicles, allowing driver behaviour and habits to be monitored.