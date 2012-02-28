* Expects 2012 sales of 1.1 bln euros

By Roberta Cowan

AMSTERDAM, Feb 28 Dutch digital map maker TomTom reported a 76 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit as demand for its personal navigation devices (PNDs) plummeted, and said it sees a further decline in sales this year.

TomTom has struggled for months to overcome slumping demand for such gadgets, which are used by car and truck drivers, as consumers instead opt for free navigation software on their smartphones and tablet computers.

The consumer PND unit, TomTom's biggest division, is struggling to turn around sales and profits, while the other TomTom businesses are far from offsetting those declines.

"The visibility in our core PND markets is limited as there remains great uncertainty about the rate of decline of customer demand for the category in the year ahead," TomTom said in a statement.

"This is exacerbated by an uncertain macroeconomic climate in our core markets," it added.

TomTom also sells real-time traffic services through its internet-connected devices and smartphone apps, mapping data to businesses, as well as navigation units which are built into cars, including various Renault, Fiat and Mazda models.

Chief Executive Harold Goddijn said TomTom would focus on those areas with the greatest potential to grow, strengthening its position as a provider of fleet management services, built-in navigation units, and digital maps.

TomTom reported fourth-quarter net profit of 12 million euros, close to analysts' forecasts for 13 million euros. Group sales fell 31 percent, while sales of consumer PNDs tumbled 40 percent.

The Dutch group competes in the PND market with Garmin and in the commercial digital map market with Google and Nokia Oyj, operating in an ever-tougher consumer electronics sector.

It issued two profit warnings in 2011, in April and in June, and announced cost cuts and a strategy shift in October, when it revised its targets to reflect the dismal outlook for PNDs.

On Tuesday it reported full-year sales of 1.273 billion euros and earnings per share of 0.31 euros excluding one-off charges, and said it forecast 2012 sales of about 1.1 billion euros and adjusted earnings per share of 0.35 euros.