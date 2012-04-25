(Adds details, background)

AMSTERDAM, April 25 Dutch vehicle navigation maker TomTom on Wednesday swung to a first-quarter loss, citing weaker car sales, the debt crisis in Southern Europe, and a product bug which made it necessary to increase the number of customer service agents.

The group said it took a 13 million euro ($17.16 million) provision in the quarter to fix the issue, reducing its gross margin to 49 percent from 53 percent last year.

It said that without the problem, its gross margin would have been 55 percent.

TomTom said it reiterated its guidance for 2012 as it still expected growth in most of its business units including licencing and for navigation devices which are built into car and truck dashboards.

"We have new customers ramping up during the year together with an ongoing solid business and growth in some areas - we feel fine with reiterating this statement," Chief Financial Officer Marina Wyatt told a conference call.

The market for personal navigation devices (PND) remained difficult, TomTom said, with the European market declining 16 percent to 2 million units and the North American market falling by a third to 1.4 million units compared to a year ago.

TomTom shares dropped 61.32 percent in 2011 and have come down some 95 percent since peaking in 2007, as smart phones increasingly incorporated free point-to-point navigation applications, decimating sales of TomTom's products.

TomTom has tried to limit the decline in sales by introducing new features such as real-time traffic updates but sales in its consumer unit, which includes the PND sales, have dropped 20 percent in the first quarter compared to the same period last year.

The group said it could not predict the rate of decline of the PND market going forward.

Sales of in-car navigation products, which are built into car makes such as Renault and Fiat, were also down, mainly due to lower car sales.

The net loss was 2 million euros ($2.64 million), while a Reuters poll of seven analysts forecast a small net profit of 1.19 million. The consensus range was between -3 and 10 million euros.

($1 = 0.7574 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Sara Webb)