By Roberta Cowan
AMSTERDAM, Jan 12 TomTom said on
Thursday an official probe had cleared it of accusations that it
violated Dutch data protection laws by sharing its customers'
individual location and traffic information with third parties,
including Dutch police.
The Dutch navigation equipment and map maker came under
scrutiny in April after reportedly selling information gathered
through its customers' personal navigation devices (PND) in
their cars, to third parties, without their consent.
The firm collects location-related data, including speed,
route, and time of day travelled from drivers using TomTom PNDs
to suggest alternative routes and avoid traffic jams, but it
also sells some of the data to third parties and traffic
authorities.
"The data we collect is anonymous and aggregated and we then
sell it to governments, which gives them more up-to-date
information about the road and allows them plan new roads and
improve traffic flow," said Simon Hania, TomTom's head of
privacy and information security.
"Today it was confirmed by the CBP (Dutch personal data
protection agency) that we never have and we never will sell
data from our individual users to anyone else, including
governments and the police," Hania added.
Despite TomTom's immediate denials that it sells individual
drivers' data to third parties, local media reports in April
gave the impression that TomTom's data could be analysed by the
police, car by car, who would then use it to catch drivers over
the speed limit.
"We want to reassure all our customers that we use data to
profile roads and traffic, and not individual people", said
TomTom board member Alain De Taeye.
TomTom said although the CBP report cleared it of violating
privacy laws, it was criticized for not providing sufficient
information about what data was being collected and how it was
used when asking for customer permission to gather that
information.
"We've taken corrective action and changed our contracts
with third parties and have excluded certain forms of usage,"
TomTom spokeswoman Kristina Nilsson said on Thursday.
The firm has also said it will update consent software on
all of its consumer products to ensure its customers know about
how their data is used to generate TomTom`s mapping, routing and
traffic services.
TomTom announced a strategy shift in October to its
in-built, traffic and mapping services in bid to restore growth
and profits, moving its focus away from the cash-bleeding PNDs
that made it a household name but have lost ground to free
navigation programmes, smartphones and tablets.
TomTom, whose founders have a majority stake in the company,
competes in the PND market with Garmin and in the
commercial digital map market with Google and Nokia Oyj
.