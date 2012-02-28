AMSTERDAM Feb 28 Dutch navigation and
digital map maker TomTom reported a 76 percent drop in
fourth-quarter net profit, dragged down by falling sales of its
main consumer product, and said it expects a further decline in
sales this year.
Best known for its personal navigation devices, or PNDs,
which are used by car and truck drivers, TomTom has struggled
for months to overcome slumping demand for such gadgets as
consumers opt for free navigation software on their smartphones
and tablet computers.
The consumer PND unit, TomTom's biggest division, is
struggling to turn around sales and profits, while the other
TomTom businesses are far from offsetting those declines.
The Dutch group also sells real-time traffic services
through its internet-connected devices and smartphone apps,
mapping data to businesses, as well as navigation units which
are built into cars, including various Renault, Fiat and Mazda
models.