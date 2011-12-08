AMSTERDAM Dec 8 TomTom, the Dutch navigation equipment and digital map maker which faces intense competition, said on Thursday it will cut 457 jobs, or 10 percent of its workforce, and take a fourth-quarter restructuring charge of 14 million euros.

Best known for its personal navigation devices (PNDs) used by car and truck drivers, TomTom also sells real-time traffic services through its internet-connected devices and smartphone apps, mapping data to businesses, as well as navigation units which are built into cars.

TomTom's biggest division, and biggest bleeder of sales and profits, is the consumer PND unit.

The firm has struggled for months to overcome slumping demand in PNDs as consumers opt for free or cheap navigation software as well as cooler gadgets like smartphones and tablet computers. (Reporting By Sara Webb)