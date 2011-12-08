AMSTERDAM Dec 8 TomTom, the
Dutch navigation equipment and digital map maker which faces
intense competition, said on Thursday it will cut 457 jobs, or
10 percent of its workforce, and take a fourth-quarter
restructuring charge of 14 million euros.
Best known for its personal navigation devices (PNDs) used
by car and truck drivers, TomTom also sells real-time traffic
services through its internet-connected devices and smartphone
apps, mapping data to businesses, as well as navigation units
which are built into cars.
TomTom's biggest division, and biggest bleeder of sales and
profits, is the consumer PND unit.
The firm has struggled for months to overcome slumping
demand in PNDs as consumers opt for free or cheap navigation
software as well as cooler gadgets like smartphones and tablet
computers.
